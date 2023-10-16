Oct. 25th Webinar To Preview DSE 2023

October 16, 2023 by Dave Haynes

With the various cocktail parties and related events happening last week in New York now out of the way, industry attention is turning to Digital Signage Experience in seven weeks in Las Vegas.

Questex, the events company that now organizes the show, has a webinar that kind of advances the show set for Oct. 25th.

Called DSE 2023 Unveiled: Insider Insights, Trendy Tech, and Networking Nirvana, the online event is billed as offering insider tips and insights about what to expect at the trade show and conference. It is hosted by Jimmy Hunt of Spectrio, the webinar sponsor, and includes Jay Leedy of Sony and Kevin Cosbey, who people may know from his days with AOPEN and then Seneca, but is now running embedded solutions for the specialty PC manufacturer Velasea. Questex’s David Drain, who runs the event program for DSE, rounds out the panel.

The session is free and runs for 60 minutes.

DSE is set to be held Dec. 2-5 at the LVCC, in tandem with the sister LDI show, which is live events technology that includes everything from lighting and fog machines to big LED displays (the most obvious cross-over tech between the industries).

In other DSE matters, we are about to go past 300 registrants for the annual Sixteen:Nine Mixer. We’ll ticket about 400, but we’re starting to run out of general admission tickets, as about 80 are held back for sponsors. Get your free tickets while you can here …