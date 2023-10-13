AOPEN Now Shipping 3rd-Gen Commercial Chromeboxes

October 13, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Taiwan-based tech manufacturer AOPEN has released a third-generation of its Chromebox Commercial series, aimed at use-cases like retail, QSR, manufacturing, healthcare and hospitality.

The new Chromebox Commercial 3 is touted as reliability, performance and versatility, with key features as:

Ruggedized : Made from aluminum and SECC metal, and billed as having “near-zero fail rates”

Seamless Integration : “Designed to integrate seamlessly with various applications, from kiosks and digital signage to enterprise. It offers features like an external power switch and AC Power Auto Recovery (APAR) for guaranteed continuous operation”

AOPEN says the units are now shipping. I couldn’t find any pricing information.