AOPEN Now Shipping 3rd-Gen Commercial Chromeboxes

October 13, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Taiwan-based tech manufacturer AOPEN has released a third-generation of its Chromebox Commercial series, aimed at use-cases like retail, QSR, manufacturing, healthcare and hospitality.

The new Chromebox Commercial 3 is touted as reliability, performance and versatility, with key features as:

AOPEN says the units are now shipping.  I couldn’t find any pricing information.

Leave a comment