DPAA Conference – Start-up Response Point Shows Display Totem That Pairs Public Safety With DOOH Advertising

October 12, 2023 by Dave Haynes

One of my NYC stops earlier this week was the big annual DPAA adtech/media conference, which attracts a pile of media people from round the US and Canada.

The organization always does a good job, and I liked the location along the Hudson River, at Chelsea Piers. It looked packed in the presentation room, and was definitely packed in the back for the midday break – for food and for seeing different vendor solutions.

My good intentions to sit in on some sessions were messed up by my timing (lunch break) and a follow-on main session that wasn’t all that relevant to what I write about (the culture-first mindset at Pepsi). So I hug out in the vendor area.

A lot of the adtech companies – like Vistar – had stands there, as did several established media owners and start-ups.

The medium is far, far, far more established and recognized, but I still do wonder about companies who think there is a big opportunity putting smallish screens on retail countertops, or rolling up independent retailers as a network (hard, hard work).

It was interesting to see a hard-core tech company in the busy demo area at the back trying to show its goods to media people. E Ink had a table showing its color e-paper displays, touting their use as green-friendly ad posters. There’s definitely a market for them, but I think media people who don’t know the tech side or only think in terms of video would need to be pulled over and given an explanation.

One company that did get me interested, because of the specificity of its offer, was a start-up called Response Point – which had a big display unit by the event entry. The NJ company has big outdoor display totems reminiscent of smart city kiosks, but they exist mostly as public infrastructure that are thoughtfully positioned and meant to be used by first responders.

“Designed as a “forward operating post” by our Law Enforcement team, these stations are highly accessible safety beacons, providing communities with a centralized hub for emergency response. Each station’s response cabinet includes 5, grab-and-go, STOP THE BLEED Response Point Belts with military grade tourniquets and hemostatic dressings. A 2-in-1 breaching tool to force entry, a power bank to connect electronics, adjustable shelving, whiteboard and interior LED lighting.”

The big outdoor-rated LCD screens front and back can be used by the operator – whether that’s a local government or a venue owner – to communicate, but also offset or recover costs through third-party advertising – hence the appearance at the DPAA conference.

I like these quite a bit more than the smart city kiosk solutions that have been marketed by companies in recent years, because the purpose is very clearly defined. Not in every case, but it’s fair to say most of those smart city solutions exist because they’re ad displays that also have some IoT sensors or other bits that make them more palatable to municipal decision-makers and taxpayers. These things exist as public safety infrastructure first, and the screens make it possible (at least) to recover some or all of the capital and operating costs.