Video: Profile Of Saco, The Montreal Company Behind The LED-Filled Las Vegas Sphere

October 6, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The suppliers behind some of the highest profile digital display projects often don’t get much marketing mileage out of their closed deals, because the client doesn’t allow or greatly restricts PR about te job. But the company behind the big new Sphere in Las Vegas seems more relaxed about it – with several suppliers this week pushing out news or doing interviews about their roles.

The biggest supplier for the project is a relatively little known – at least in this industry – company from Montreal: Saco Technologies. The LEDs that drive vast digital canvas on the exterior ball and inside on the curved 16K high-rez screen were both supplied by the company, which has mainly done architectural lighting (like the Burj Khalifa in Dubai) and concert stage backdrops.

One of Canada’s national news broadcasters did a quick piece on Saco, showing the design and workings, in particular, of the outside LED arrays

Here’s a link, as well, to PR from UK-based 7th Sense about supplying the media server technology for the LED screens.