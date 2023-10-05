Virtual Models Prowl Projected Catwalk In Dutch Fashion Show

October 5, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This isn’t really digital signage, but an interesting application of technologies used for signage – a fashion show that uses a variation of the Pepper’s Ghost illusion to create a virtual runway/catwalk at a Dutch fashion show.

A start-up called Future Front Row developed the show for Amsterdam Fashion Week. Pepper’s Ghost is an illusion technique that works by reflecting an image of an object off-stage so that it appears to be in front of the audience. In this it would be with edge-blended projectors and a transparent film on the runway.

It’s similar to what was done to bring slain rapper Tupac Shakur back from the dead for an appearance at the 2012 Coachella music festival. As was the case then, these efforts are described as holograms. They’re not. But they’re certainly interesting.

Writes Co-founder Antonio Talarico on Linkedin:

We brought to a traditional fashion audience a version of how to experience digital fashion that captivated them, sit them through a half an hour show of “non-existing” garments and models, and yet made them feel something profound, subtle, heartfelt and earnest.

You can watch a short video here …