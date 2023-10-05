German Firm Turns Co-Working Spaces Into A New DOOH Media Environment

A Berlin-based marketing services company sees co-working spaces as a new and opportune digital OOH ad environment, partnering with a workspace booking platform to deliver a solution that would kick back revenues to the office operator.

As reported by Sixteen:Nine’s German language content partner Invidis, Framen has developed a new partnership with Hotdesk, an on-demand workspace booking platform.

Hotdesk equips workspaces with an integrated end-to-end tech solution to manage coworking space revenue. The location owners provide the displays via the Framen Screen Manager. Advertisers can then book and monitor campaigns using the Framen Ads Manager – including targeting and analytics.

“This partnership represents a significant step in our mission to revolutionize coworking spaces worldwide through intelligent content distribution. By combining our technologies, we now offer coworking spaces an end-to-end solution that not only makes the management of workspaces more efficient, but also creates an innovative way to generate passive income,” explains Dimitri Gärtner, co-founder and CEO of Framen. “At the same time, we are creating a new opportunity for community building and networking within the spaces.”

In an invidis interview in August, Framen CMO Magdalena Pusch emphasized the potential of context-bound DooH in workspaces.

According to Framen, the collaboration is one of the few in the world that provides access to marketing attribution data directly from the business audience for DooH advertisers.

Mohamed Khaled, Co-Founder and CEO of Hotdesk, comments: “The core point that connects Hotdesk and Framen is the shared value proposition to our partners: we provide them with technology for both operational management and growth. Combining the combined solution of room and screen management with revenue from room bookings and advertising seemed only natural. This offer will benefit our partners in many ways.”

Framing is already available in more than 1,000 workspaces in Europe. Through the new alliance, Hotdesk and Framen aim to jointly develop global markets, starting with the UK, Germany, France, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

Office environments have were one of the original targets for what became digital out of home media, first in office tower elevators and then in the lobbies and surrounding building access corridors. Co-working spaces offer one thing a lot of competing environments don’t really have: dwell time. People are in elevators for a few seconds, a few times a day. But they’re at desks and around offices for hours and hours.

Framen says it has a network of 15,000+ digital screens in 4.000+ cities, with some of those screens in more conventional DOOH environments like fitness clubs, hotels and petrol/gas stations.