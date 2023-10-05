Fundraiser Page Up For Family Of Diversified’s Rich Daugherty, Dead From Heart Attack Last Month

October 5, 2023 by Dave Haynes

A fundraising page is up looking for help for the family of Rich Daugherty, who was working for the big pro AV integrator Diversified when he had a fatal heart attack around Labor Day.

Rich was most known for years spent in a variety of digital media roles with AVI-SPL. I didn’t know him, but am told he was well known and much liked within pro AV and digital signage circles. Based in the Chicago area, he went over to Diversified in March.

From the GoFundMe page:

His loss leaves an unfillable hole in his family, community, and our world. Rich loved, and was loved by Elise and Liana, his teenage daughters, and Tammy, his wife of 20 years.

His family and friends loved Rich. So did everyone he crossed paths with—because Rich was so loving. He had an easy smile, a great sense of humor, a huge heart, and many creative gifts that he shared generously with others. For example, each year Rich created a high-tech special effects haunted house in his garage that was a favorite for friends and family. He was a green screen master and shared his video production skills with his daughters, friends, and teaching his church’s 5th and 6th grade Sunday School class by producing Bible Story videos with them that were full of fun, creativity, and faith.

While everyone who knew Rich will miss him, the deepest loss is to Rich’s family. His girls lost their dad and friend. His wife lost her partner in life and best friend. In a very important practical way, Rich was the primary wage earner for their family so his death leaves his family facing serious financial hardship.

All funds given through this page will go to helping the family with expenses. Please feel free to share this page with others.

My condolences to his family. Looks like he was maybe in his 50s, which is waaaay too young to pass.