DSE 2023 Networking Mixer Already More Than 50% Allocated; Get Yours While You Still Can

October 5, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Setting aside tickets held for sponsors, the DSE 2023 Sixteen:Nine networking mixer is more than half sold out for the Dec. 3rd event in Las Vegas.

That’s after 24 hours. There is always an initial rush and then registrations just kind of come in. I ticket 400+, so we’ll see if we get all the way this year. But we’re already assured of a big crowd for mixing and mingling at what has long been the traditional kick0off social event for that trade show and conference.

Tickets are free and that gets you access, plus finger foods and drinks covered by our great sponsors.

If you want to go and mix with both vendors and end-users – I’ve seen some interesting end-user company names register – please go here and get your tickets. It’s quick an easy, and after initially missing a checkbox on an Eventbrite form, I have it working properly!

Our 2023 Sponsors …