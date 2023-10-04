ISE Opens Registration For 2024 Show In Barcelona

October 4, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Speaking of registrations (DSE mixer ticketing just launched this morning), Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) has opened up visitor registration today for ISE 2024 in Barcelona.

Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, the company that puts on the event for owners AVIXA and CEDIA, says the show in late January-early February will be the the biggest yet in terms of footprint – with a show floor over 17% larger than in 2023, new halls, and over 80 new exhibitors currently confirmed.

One of the great things is a decision to open a new entry point – Fira Barcelona’s North Access. “With three entrances and print-at-home badges, visitors can quickly access their preferred brands, Technology Zones, conferences, and show features, elevating their overall ISE experience.”

This very likely tracks back to the experience many went through on Day 1 of the 2022 show, which involved huge line-ups to get in as attendees had to show their access on a dedicated ISE app on their phones to get in, and many weren’t ready for that. This was the second entrance.

This is what it looked like at the main entry from the subway and bus area.

So a fix will be welcomed. To be fair, after a messy day 1 access wasn’t too, too bad the rest of the week.

Since its first iteration in 2004, ISE has grown into a global showcase for the world’s leading technology and solutions suppliers, complemented by a comprehensive programme of thought leadership and education. Each year, ISE draws a continually growing, diverse community who converge to explore the latest trends, exchange insights, and shape the future of pro AV and systems integration.

New for 2024, ISE has expanded into Halls 1 and 4 of the Fira Barcelona Gran Via. Hall 1 becomes the new home of Lighting & Staging, while Hall 4 provides a new location for Content Production & Distribution and allows the Multi-Technology Zone to be extended. The show floor is easy to navigate, set out across seven Technology Zones to provide visitors with the full spectrum of pro AV and systems integration required for every event and installation:

• Lighting & Staging (Hall 1)

• Residential & Smart Building (Hall 2)

• Unified Communications & Education Technology (Hall 2)

• Multi-Technology (Halls 3, 4 & 5)

• Content Production & Distribution (Hall 4)

• Digital Signage & DooH (Hall 6)

• Audio (Hall 7)

• Plus, ISE Sound Experience with Audio Demo Rooms in Hall 8.0

ISE will soon be announcing more news and information regarding ISE 2024, including the full Conference Programme, AVIXA and CEDIA collaborations and 20th Anniversary celebration events – watch this space!

A Sixteen:Nine mixer is planned and booked for ISE. I already have most of the sponsors but could use one more, so email me if interested. Registration for that event will go up in December, AFTER DSE.