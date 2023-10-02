Fine Pitch LED Sales Miss Forecasts In Q2: OMDIA

October 2, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Global sales of fine pitch LED video wall displays didn’t hit forecasts in Q2 of this year, according to new data slipped out by the research firm Omdia. But sales of what you’d maybe call “almost fine pitch” are hopping.

Analyst Tay Taehoon Kim periodically posts briefs on Linkedin that reference larger, paywalled research pieces. His most recent one says:

In 2Q23, direct-view LED (dvLED) video displays with a fine pixel pitch (FPP) of less than 2mm performed poorly compared with initial expectations. Meanwhile, LED video display products with a 2–2.99mm pixel pitch—which seemed out of fashion—had higher-than-expected sales. Considering that the trend in the dvLED video display market has gradually moved toward finer pixel pitch LEDs, the performance of 2–2.99mm pixel pitch products in 2Q23 was interesting.

In the indoor segment, 2–2.99mm pixel pitch products are losing their technological competitiveness to FPP products. Meanwhile, in the outdoor segment, 2–2.99mm pixel pitch products are still perceived as an over-specification with bigger cost. Therefore, demand for the 2–2.99mm pixel pitch products in the outdoor area has not yet been properly formed.

Despite the general market change trends mentioned earlier, 2–2.99mm pixel pitch products grew 48.1% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 19.7% year-over-year (YoY) in 2Q23 according to Omdia ‘LED Video Displays Market Tracker, Premium – Pivot – History – 2Q23’ report. These results are overwhelmingly higher than other pixel pitch categories in 2Q23 and can be attributed to three reasons.

The detailed report on 2Q23 dvLED video displays is here, but as mentioned, it is subscription-based.

Main image is LED Studio.