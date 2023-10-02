ClearChannel Cuts Deal To Clad Las Vegas Westin With Giant LED Walls Ahead Of F1, Super Bowl

October 2, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The F1 race coming up in a few weeks in Las Vegas has triggered an investment by the media company ClearChannel in a set of giant displays on a big hotel just off the strip.

Clear Channel Outdoor has partnered with the Westin Las Vegas Hotel & Spa to have three jumbo displays running in time from the race next month, but also with the upcoming Super Bowl in mind, and other big events like CES and the National Finals Rodeo.

The Westin is a block and a half off the Strip, to the east, on Flamingo Road.I don’t THINK the hotel has a casino, which frequent Vegas trade show attendees will know is rare. But it might. Googling tells me different things.

“Las Vegas is turning up the heat this winter as we are set to host the most coveted sports and entertainment events making our market the hottest destination for international travelers and highly affluent consumers,” says ClearChannel’s Adam Barthelmess. “Our new digital spectaculars at the Westin offer advertisers premium visibility and they couldn’t be ready at a more opportune time as the highly anticipated Formula 1 race is just two months away. Brands can captivate sophisticated consumers with these new jaw dropping displays in addition to executing a brand ‘takeover’ throughout the city. We are excited to work with our prestigious brand partners during what will be an unforgettable season here in Vegas.”

The three big LEDs going up(or maybe already up) are:

a 46 foot high roadside pylon in a vertical orientation; two 130 foot high by 200 wide sections of the south wall, which would appear to cover the guest room windows (so these must be LED mesh, allowing light in but adding a grill to outside views); an east-facing 130 foot high by 50 wide unit.

Using mesh would also reduce the engineering implications. A Times Square-like LED would introduce a LOT more weight, while mesh is relatively light.

No word on LED supplier.