Custom-Fit Version Of Samsung’s The Wall Sells Merits Of Syracuse University To Students, Parents

September 15, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is a nice piece of integration work done to blend a big micro LED video wall into the interior features of an architectural landmark – a circa 1964 university building designed by I.M. Pei.

The video wall is in place in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University to sell prospective students and their parents on the school’s merits – highlighting student accomplishments and the school’s learning environment.

The building now has a customized version of Samsung’s The Wall, done in such a way that it fits in with the wood panel walls in the atrium area.

From PR:

The Newhouse School encompasses three buildings on the University’s 721-acre campus. Samsung installed The Wall in the Dedication Hall, which sits at the heart of the Newhouse 1 building and is the starting point for Newhouse School tours.

Opened in 1964, Newhouse 1 is an architectural landmark with its cruciform-shaped design by renowned architect I.M. Pei, best known for his work on the Louvre Pyramid in Paris. When considering a video wall for Dedication Hall, the Newhouse School wanted a solution that would offer a cutting-edge storytelling experience while remaining true to Pei’s original design.

“Newhouse 1’s strong vertical pillars and soaring windows are striking to every person who enters the building,” said Susan Nash, Director of Administration at the Newhouse School. “We needed an equally stunning display to engage prospective students and illuminate the academic opportunities at the Newhouse School. We recognized The Wall’s premium picture quality and sleek appearance would deliver the ‘wow factor’ to make a lasting impression on students and their parents during our campus tours.”

The Newhouse School partnered with architecture, design and planning firm Gensler and audio-visual solution provider Fusion Digital to support Samsung on a custom installation utilizing five MicroLED displays that work together as a cohesive video wall. Five thin wooden panels distinguish the individual displays in a layout complementing the vertical pillars that characterize the interior and exterior of the building. The Wall’s flexible and modular system enabled an easy installation process, with each display fitting seamlessly with the existing paneled walls in Dedication Hall.

Today, The Wall captivates prospective students and their families from the moment they step into the Newhouse 1 building. The vivid display showcases an inspiring presentation featuring student stories that highlight their achievements, experiences and other accomplishments while studying at the University. For instance, a recent presentation spotlighted David Barbier Jr., a Class of 2023 television, radio and film student who developed a Zoom monthly program, “Shades of CUSE,” about notable Syracuse University alumni from marginalized backgrounds.

The Wall presentation also highlights Newhouse offerings that help to distinguish the school, such as information about career development resources, student-led media organizations and off-campus experiences. For current students on their way to class, seeing the content on The Wall can be a powerful reaffirmation of their decision to attend Syracuse University and their career aspirations.

“As a Syracuse University graduate and former professor in its School of Education, I am thrilled to bring the immersive visual experience of The Wall to my alma mater,” said Dr. Micah Shippee, Director of Education Technology Consulting and Solutions at Samsung Electronics America. “This innovative installation honors the rich history of the Newhouse School while ushering in a new era of high-impact digital content to welcome the next generation of Syracuse students.”