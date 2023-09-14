Giant Footballer Erling Haaland’s Console Game Avatar Made Life-Sized And Interactive For FC 24 Launch

September 14, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Console games have long been creating lifelike avatars of professional athletes that show up in TVs and computer monitors, but here’s a case in which an already larger-than-life athlete was produced in full size and made interactive.

The London-based creative shop The Mill worked with and games producer Electronic Arts collaborated on an immersive and lifelike virtual representation of the Manchester City football star Erling Haaland as part of the launch this summer of the latest version – FC 24 – of a football/soccer game.

This collaboration resulted in the creation of a realtime virtual character that accurately portrayed Haaland.

Additionally, in partnership with Uncommon, we created an engaging activation that brought the virtual character to life, interacting in real-time with the audience.

A selected group of guests, during the exclusive pre-launch private event for EA FC 24 in Amsterdam, held on the 13th and 14th of July in 2023, was able to engage and interact with Haaland’s real-time character.

Haaland, for those who don’t really follow football, is arguably the most prolific scorer in the game. The Norwegian striker is also hard to miss with his height and distinctive looks – like a character out of Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings.

Here’s a hyper-edited, seizure-risking round-up video of the FC 24 launch event in Amsterdam.