Sacramento AV/IT Services Firm Opens New Showroom That Doubles As Event Space And Hangout Bar

September 13, 2023 by Dave Haynes

A Sacramento-area IT services and consulting shop focused on the AV sector has launched an interesting new space that is part manufacturers’ showroom and part event space and hangout bar.

The Farm says its newly renovated Farmhouse is an all-in-one showroom, event space, corner bar and training center.

“The Farmhouse is part showroom, part social club, part training center, and mostly a place where Andrew Stanley of FarmAssist can watch soccer in glorious cinemascope aspect ratio from a 15,000-lumen projector,” jokes CEO and President of The Farm AV, John Hood. “Fully immerse a client in the Q-SYS environment, bring your team in for a meeting or training – and do it all with a beer in hand.”

From PR:

The new space features the latest in enterprise AV technology from various manufacturers, including Q-SYS, Salamander Designs, Audio-Technica, Draper, Mersive, Listen Technologies, PPDS, and Visionary Solutions. Centrally located near San Francisco, Palo Alto and San Jose, the Farmhouse is easily accessible from points across the Bay Area.

The Farmhouse is ultra-flexible and easily configurable to accommodate any need – meetings and celebrations, hanging out with friends and clients, certification and training events, and product and solutions demonstrations. It’s the perfect space for planning sessions, ideal for celebrations, and configurable for everything in between. Enjoy multiple conferencing and gathering spaces, bar, and full AV.

Farm AV describes itself as “manufacturers’ sales representatives, technical service providers, and regional training and education experts – all focused on meeting the needs of enterprise AV.”

The company is having what looks like an open house on 9/25.

We invite the community to come celebrate with us as we unveil our new Farmhouse Showroom in Newark, Calif. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25. Cocktails and food. Beer and music. Giveaways and Swag. Plus…a gala ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. Our whole team will be there – and you’re welcome to bring yours. So, mark your calendar for an event to remember.