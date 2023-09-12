Seoul Interactive Wall Blends Projection Mapping With Conductive Ink

September 12, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is a fun interactive wall that blends projection mapping with conductive ink – done back in 2020 at an art center in Seoul.

You can see how someone trying out the Netmarble Game Academy exhibition is seeing visuals that just arrive or are highlighted by clever projection mapping from a ceiling projector.

You can also see certain components light up using conductive ink, which is a specialized type of ink that has materials capable of conducting electricity. In this case, the areas printed with the ink react to touch.

Here’s a video …