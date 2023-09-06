Color E-Paper Matured To Point It’s Used In Art Exhibitions

September 6, 2023 by Dave Haynes

One of the knocks, historically, with color e-paper has been how a filter was added to the hardware layers that make up a display, to make color possible … but in the process muting what people see.

So a deep red looked more like a pastel red on the digital posters.

That’s been overcome, as evidenced by new products coming on the market in the last couple of years, and things like art exhibitions that use color e-paper as the display canvas.

Pro display manufacturer PPDS, which markets Philips displays and related tech, has created an award program that’s tied to what it says will be the world’s first ‘zero emission’ digital art exhibition.

Finalists in the MUSE Digital Art Awards will have their work exhibited in one of Milan’s top institutions, on a zero-power Philips Tableaux display. The first prize winner gets €3,000 cash and a Philips Tableaux display.

From PR:

“… the MUSE Digital Art Award will reward 20 finalists with a money-can’t-buy opportunity to present their work at the world’s first ‘zero emission’ art exhibition, hosted by PPDS, inside a prestigious international institution in Milan, Italy in November. PPDS is working closely with several art schools, colleges and universities in Italy to encourage participation, of which three will be guaranteed as finalists with the top student artist scooping their own Philips Tableaux display.”

The initiative, which was born through a collaboration between Luca Guariniello, Marketing Manager Italy at PPDS, and Julia Rajacic, Art Curator, has received patronage from MNAD (National Museum of Digital Art), an autonomous museum established by the Italian Minister of Culture with the aim of uniting generations and communicating through art the possibility of becoming digitally aware citizens.

Conducted under strict guidelines, all submissions for the MUSE Digital Art Award must be designed for presentation (in portrait or landscape) on a 25” (16 x 9) Philips Tableaux display and submitted by 20 October 2023. Entries will be individually reviewed by an expert panel of judges, comprising digital art specialists, museum directors, art curators, critics, and renowned international artists, who will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The finalists will be announced in early November.