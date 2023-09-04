Out of Home New York Set For Oct. 9-13

September 4, 2023 by Dave Haynes

What was, for many years, known as New York Digital Signage Week is now called Out of Home New York, with a week of free and paid events – conferences, showcases, cocktails, open house, breakfast debates and tours – set for Oct. 9-13 in that city.

The event is still organized by DailyDOOH, but is now more skewed to the adtech side of digital signage than in the past, as is the case with coverage in the UK/US online publication.

We will shortly be announcing a couple of additional open house events (think AR, VR and Hologram) but lined up already we have a DSF Regional Mixer, a DPAA Private Dinner, the DPAA Global Summit, the Sony Professional Display Solutions Roadshow, AdTECH: OOH – New York, SOLOMON Cocktails, OAAA Cocktails, XUSC Jazz & Cocktails and a Daktronics NYC Partner Appreciation Reception.

A great example of the sort of event that really works during the week (events needn’t be huge, grandiose or expensive) is VIOOH’s State of the Nation Breakfast Panel. If you have ideas like this or want to discuss ideas of your own then please get in touch.

Last year the week started to get back to normal and saw 32 events take place that attracted just over 3,000 attendees (2022).

The suggested hashtag for the week is #OOHNYC

I am moderating a panel related to the Digital Signage Federation meet-up that week.,on the 9th, at Sony’s NYC space on Madison Avenue. Not sure if details are out on that.