Mvix Launches Dynamic Menu Board Update Solution, Tied to Dozen-Plus POS Platforms

September 1, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The DC-area digital signage solutions provider Mvix has launched a Menu Maker module for its software that automates menu board updating by integrating with data from more than a dozen restaurant and retail point of sale systems.

Says Mvix in PR:

Realizing the needs of clients who need live updates of their menus throughout the day, Mvix has built this feature from the ground up to include a multitude of critical features such as real-time pricing updates and sold-out updates that help to build a stronger business-customer relationship.

At the heart of the Menu Maker module lies a meticulously-crafted live database that accesses information through a client-chosen POS system. Menu Maker can pull an array of menu item details, including allergen information and caloric content that are then intelligently mapped to specific locations and meal stations, ensuring that the displayed menu is not only accurate, but also relevant to the venue.

Menu Maker caters to a variety of settings, including corporate facilities, QSR chains, as well as school and college cafeterias, where daily menu changes are common. Moreover, in locations such as cafeterias with multiple stations, the module allows for station-specific customization, giving each menu board a unique identity.

“We’re always striving to enhance the client experience,” says Mike Kilian, EVP at Mvix. “The introduction of ‘Menu Maker’ to our CMS reflects this commitment. Clients can now display complex menu rotations, cater to dietary preferences, and provide accurate information to patrons with automated, real-time updates.”

Tapping into restaurant management systems to keep menu displays current and accurate, and not show things like out-of-stock items or ones not made all day (like breakfast sandwiches) is pretty fundamental these days. But there can be a lot of work involved in getting a POS and CMS to reliably and securely share data. Obviously, pre-built integrations remove that work and development costs.