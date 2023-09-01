Almost 30 Christie Laser Projectors Used To Bathe New Toronto Immersive Venue In Visuals

September 1, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Those are Christie projectors being used at the new Toronto location of the immersive experience company Illuminarium.

The new venue in Toronto’s Distillery Historic District, an old Victorian-era warehouse quarter near downtown, uses almost 30 Christie RGB laser projectors to bathe the 13,500 square foot space in visuals.

From PR:

Illuminarium at The Distillery District places guests in the story and allows them to see, hear, feel, and affect the space around them. The new experience opens with two immersive shows: “WAKING WONDERLAND”, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic novel “Through the Looking Glass”, takes guests through multiple projection-mapped environments and includes 7.2 million real-time frames and over 30 unique interactions.

“SPACE: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond” uses images from the James Webb Space Telescope to journey through the solar system, complete with 360-degree screens and a countdown to take off in a rocket.

“Illuminarium at The Distillery District allows guests to experience the extraordinary,” says Ryan Andal, President & Founder of Secret Location. “We are inviting the public to experience next-to-impossible situations like stepping on the Moon or fantastical adventures like a Mad Hatter Tea Party, all without leaving Toronto. Through interactive environments, user-driven special effects and motion tracking technology, audiences are active participants while enjoying the essence of the story in an immersive and exhilarating way.”

Six M 4K25 RGB pure laser projectors help to set the stage for guests as they enter, lighting up the pre-show experience with a combined 150,000 lumens, while twenty Griffyn 4K35-RGB pure laser projectors are installed in the main space fully immerse guests in “WAKING WONDERLAND” and “SPACE: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond”.

Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB projectors are designed for demanding large venue applications, with 36,500 lumens, native 4K resolution, and operation as low as 44 dBA, so they won’t distract from the show.

There are now three Illuminariums, with Toronto joining Atlanta and Las Vegas.