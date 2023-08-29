Hall Technologies Sees Big Executive Team Changes; VP Technology Now CEO

August 29, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Pro AV infrastructure firm Hall Technologies has elevated its VP Technology to the CEO post.

Pro AV industry veteran Ken Eagle has been with Hall Technologies since July 2021 and is replacing Jason Schwartz, who was CEO since 2020. Hall Technologies CFO Matt Kingsley will also take on additional leadership responsibilities, in the wake of VP of Sales and Marketing Hal Truax also leaving the company.

“I want to thank Jason and Hal for their leadership over the last several years,” says Hall Technologies Board Chairwoman Monica King. “We believe in Ken and Matt’s strategic vision and are confident that this change in leadership will support the company’s long-term goals and help take Hall Technologies to the next level.”

Dallas-based Hall Technologies has spent the last three decades making and marketing gear like switches and distribution amps that move signals around and make things like digital signage happen.

Not sure what’s up here with the CEO and VP Sales both moving on, but that sort of thing goes on in every industry.