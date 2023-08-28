New Illusions Attraction On LV Strip Using Big LED Board To Run … Wait For It … Illusion-Driven Promo Spot

August 28, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Museum of Illusions is opening a Las Vegas location this week, and the themed attractions company that is launching similar venues around the planet is using a big LED billboard right above its venue to make some marketing noise with, wait for it, a visual illusion.

The launch campaign – building a big, shifting eyeball into a WOW statement – is running on a Branded Cities-owned display called 63LV. The curvy is 151 feet wide by 41 feet high.

The museum, opening Wednesday, is right at the front of City Center complex that includes the Aria and Vdara. It’s across from the Strip entrance into the Cosmopolitan.