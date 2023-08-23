UK Shops Projection-Mapped For AMEX Shop Local DOOH Campaign

August 23, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Most of the projection mapping we’ve seen lately has to do with experiential attractions that use a lot of tech to deliver big visuals in a controlled, darkened environment, so it is interesting to see the same kind of tech used for temporary Digital OOH ad campaigns on the streetscapes of towns and cities.

This is a campaign for AMEX in the UK, executed by the Ipswich firm Motion Mapping. It’s a shop local campaign and the intent is to blast visuals once the the sun goes down on the sides or faces of those businesses or, I assume, nearby.

The upside of projection mapping is the ability to deliver big visuals with no fixed infrastructure. The down side, of course, is that it only works well once it is dark.

I also assume the upper level residences above some of these businesses are either unoccupied or the occupants are being compensated for their evenings being bathed in blue projected light.