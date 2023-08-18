India Tea Brand Brings Anamorphic Illusion Ad To Sidewalk

August 18, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Anamorphic illusions have grown quite common on digital out of home advertising displays, but I am not sure I have seen one executed on a street-level display, as was done in India for a tea brand.

The big display is in an entertainment and lifestyle district in suburban New Delhi, with the inventory sold by Laqshya Media Group. The campaign, which ran this summer, was for Tata Tea Premium, the flagship product for the brand. It pays a tribute to India’s rich handloom legacy and the artistry behind it.

“Our partnership with Tata Tea Premium for this monumental campaign reflects our commitment to creating exceptional brand experiences,” says Atul Shrivastava, CEO, Laqshya Media Group. “Leveraging our expertise in crafting engaging narratives across diverse platforms, including OOH, events, and digital realms, we’ve tried to elevate the essence of the campaign through one of India’s largest interactive anamorphic installations.”

“Our technology innovation and content production vertical INVENTECH – executed this activity, end-to-end which combines storytelling prowess and cutting-edge technology to create a 3D anamorphic outdoor activation that pays homage to skilled artisans and their invaluable contributions to our heritage. This installation embodies the spirit of ‘Desh Ka Garv’ and our dedication to pushing experiential marketing boundaries, marking a significant milestone in India’s storytelling landscape. This campaign celebrates the synergy of creativity, technology, and heritage, delivering an immersive experience that resonates deeply with the target audience.”