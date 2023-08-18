Clever Roadside OOH Display Adds Giant Phone That Flips Open Like The Real Ones

August 18, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is more OOH than DOOH, but a really good example of using a mechanical element to help illustrate a product on an outdoor billboard.

A campaign for a new Samsung Flip phone earlier this year in Brazil adapted a São Paulo roadside OOH display, adding a mechanical system that opens and closes a way-oversized replica of a Galaxy Z Flip 4 phone.

It appears the set-up has the big faux phone covering a backlit poster display, while a bar-type LCD display below relays key information like time and temperature to motorists and pedestrians

The campaign was executed by the Brazil wing of media owner JCDecaux .