Dutch Cities Try Sensor-Triggered “Too Loud” Signs To Reduce Roadway Nuisance Noise

August 17, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam are testing a system that uses simple, low-rez digital signs along roadways to try to encourage motorists – particularly people with modified motorcycles – to reduce their noise impact.

The program, running this summer, involves an audio sensor that triggers a message on the display that says, simply: “Too loud.”

Smart Cities World reports: The digital signs are part of a broader Amsterdam approach to nuisance caused by noisy vehicles. Research by the GGD Amsterdam, the city’s public health information service, shows that motorcycles are the largest source of noise nuisance in the Dutch city. Just under 20 per cent (19 per cent) of adult Amsterdammers experience serious noise nuisance from motorcycles. Noises from mopeds and light mopeds and other vehicles also cause nuisance. Prolonged exposure to noise can also have an effect on health, which is why the municipality wants to limit this nuisance as much as possible.