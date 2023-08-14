Sony Releases Dates For 2023-24 Pro Display Tech Road Show In US, Canada

August 14, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Sony has announced a series of dates running from the end of this month all way into February 2024 for road show stops by the company’s US pro display solutions team.

The first stop in is Chicago, on Aug. 30th. The other dates:

Minneapolis, MN – Tues, Sept. 12

New York, NY – Tues/Wed, Oct. 10-11

Atlanta, GA – Tues, Oct. 17

Boston, MA – Tues, Oct. 24

Houston, TX – Thurs, Nov. 9

Seattle, WA – Tues, Nov. 14

Kansas City, MO – Tues, Jan. 16

Vancouver, BC – Tues, Jan. 30

San Diego, CA – Tues/Wed, Feb. 6 – 7

The road show, as with other display tech and distribution companies, is a mechanism to take product demos to large metro areas, particularly those that don’t tend to host trade shows. Among the demos are Sony’s Bravia display line-up, the Crystal LED video walls and Sony’s growing CMS software partner ecosystem.

Here’s the registration page …