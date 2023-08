LED Mainstreamed: A Fine-Pitch Video Wall At Airport Car Rental Counter

August 14, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Hat Tip Michael Warner of LG

More evidence of LED being mainstreamed – an airport car rental counter with a 17-foot wide fine pitch LED video wall as a backdrop.

It is a 17′ wide by 7′ high 2.5mm LG wall at DFW, for the German car rental operator SIXT.

It uses Peerless AV mounting infrastructure and was put in by Pacific Digital Signs.