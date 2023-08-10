NYC Armani Exchange Flagship Uses LED Ribbons As Part Of Visual Experience

August 10, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Ribbon LED displays are common in sports venues and specialized environments like stock trading rooms and sports books, but I don’t know if I have ever seen one set up in a high-end apparel store.

The Armani Exchange flagship store in New York’s SoHo district has a 2.5mm fine pitch LED banner that runs just below the ceiling throughout the store. There is also a 10 ft x 7 ft LED feature video wall that’s visible to people on the street.

The AV job was done by NY-based Media Services Worldwide.

Not sold on the ribbon, but that might owe to the content – which could be placeholder video used for the install. I’ve seen other rands like Sephora used ribbons above the merchandising quite effectively, so it’s an approach that can certainly work.

More pix in this Linkedin post …