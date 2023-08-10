GSTV Adds TikTok’s Short-Form Videos To Gas Pump Screen Content Mix

August 10, 2023 by Dave Haynes

TikTok‘s somewhat addictive short-form content has made the jump from smartphones and tablets to digital out of home screens, with a partnership now in place and running with GSTV – which runs an ad-supported screen network on gas station fuel dispenser screens.

The GSTV network adds to an already massive viewing audience in the U.S. for TikTok.

“At GSTV, we’re always looking to entertain our viewers in new ways. TikTok has proven immensely popular, boasting a highly engaged U.S. audience,” says Violeta Ivezaj, SVP, Business Operations at GSTV.

The partnership sees GSTV’s creative studio, Ignite, producing a customized segment each week for forecourt screens. Each 20 second video will feature one or multiple TikToks, with QR codes driving back to the app. All content will bear the hashtag #ISawItOnGSTV to encourage further social sharing and viewer engagement. The content will run alongside GSTV’s slate of beloved short form content creators including Maria Menounos, Cheddar News, Live Nation, Loop Media, So Yummy, and more.

“With our mission to inspire creativity and bring joy, TikTok has become the platform that people turn to experience entertainment throughout their day,” says Dan Page, who runs Global Distribution for what TikTok calls its New Screens division. “Through our partnership with GSTV, we are excited to expand that experience to new spaces and audiences, bringing more opportunities for people to enjoy the content they love.”

GSTV has a huge footprint in gas stations and says it reaches 116 million American adults monthly, while the shareable content app TikTok has an estimated 1 billion users, skewing heavily to to teens and young adults.

TikTok is fundamentally a Chinese company, but it steps around those roots quite a bit. The GSTV announcement for example, says the company has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.