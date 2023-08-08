ISE Marks 20 Years For Giant Pro AV Show; Largest Footprint Yet Booked For 2024

August 8, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The 2024 edition of Integrated Systems Europe is six months out, and its organizers have started talking up both the future and past of the big pro AV show.

It will be the 20th anniversary of the trade show and conference, having started in Geneva, Switzerland, moved to Amsterdam and seeing huge growth there, and then shifted in 2021 to its new home, Barcelona.

It’s kinda fun to see some images from that first show, like this now-curious multi-tiled display from Mitsubishi. Reflective, maybe, given the lights pointed at it???

From the PR:

Since its inception in Geneva in 2004, ISE has grown into an industry-defining event, bringing together professionals, innovators, and thought leaders from around the world.

The journey from its humble beginnings to becoming the definitive event in the pro AV and integrated systems industry has been a remarkable story of year-on-year growth. During this time, ISE has served as a catalyst for groundbreaking technological advances, fostered meaningful connections and dialogue, and propelled the systems integration industry to new heights.

ISE 2024 promises to be another highlight in the history of the event. All valued participants and partners are invited to join ISE in commemorating this historic milestone for the show. Renowned for its rich cultural heritage, stunning architecture, and innovative spirit, Barcelona will serve as an ideal backdrop for the next phase of innovation and growth in the pro AV and integrated systems realm.

“Over the last 20 years, ISE has been at the forefront of audiovisual innovation, industry trends, and global collaboration,” says Mike Blackman, Managing Director, Integrated Systems Events (the company that runs the show for industry association owners AVIXA and CEDIA). “Our new branding, which we introduce today, reflects not only the evolution of our event but also our commitment to continuously push boundaries and shape the future of the industry. As we step into this significant milestone of 20 years of ISE, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our community for its unwavering support, trust, and contributions that have been pivotal to the success of ISE. Together, we will continue to shape the future of pro AV and systems integration.”

With the largest-ever show floor set across 65,000m², and with already more than 115 new exhibitors confirmed, ISE 2024 will offer a dynamic platform for manufacturers, integrators, distributors, end-users, and industry enthusiasts to engage in a comprehensive showcase of cutting-edge products, solutions, and thought leadership. Attendees can look forward to immersive demonstrations, insightful panel discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Stay tuned for upcoming information about celebrations, features and news about ISE 2024, where innovation knows no bounds, and new possibilities await.

Registration for ISE 2024 will open on 1 October 2023, visit www.iseurope.org.