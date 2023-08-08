3D Display Firms Leia, Dimenco Merge To Create Cross-Platform Solution

August 8, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Silicon Valley technology firm Leia, which is focused on 3D display hardware and content services, has acquired the Dutch specialty display manufacturer Dimenco, whose main product is also all about 3D.

This strategic move, says PR on the deal, unites the capabilities of two leaders in the 3D market, set to accelerate mainstream adoption of immersive 3D experiences across platforms and devices.

“We are living in a 3D world, and it’s inevitable that our digital experiences will align with this reality. While VR/AR headsets have their place, the breadth of our technology allows any familiar personal device to offer a seamless, immersive 3D experience,” says David Fattal, CEO of Leia Inc. “Our customers wanted a unified solution across all devices – and this acquisition delivers exactly that.”

By joining forces, Leia and Dimenco will eliminate the existing technological divide, merging the strengths of both companies. Previously, Leia focused on the Android platform catering to the mobile and automotive markets, while Dimenco led on the Windows-based laptops and monitors for professional use. This merger will benefit customers who have been seeking a single, cross-platform solution based on a common industry standard.

Additionally, the robust content ecosystem developed by Leia, which includes 3D video calling in partnership with Zoom, 3D movie streaming featuring top-tier Hollywood titles, 3D photo sharing, a generative AI platform and games from leading studios like Gameloft, will now be extended to all devices, providing consumers with unparalleled immersive experiences.

“We’re excited to be part of the Leia family and it delivers perfectly on our promise to provide immersive experiences accessible to anyone, anywhere on any device without the need for wearables,’ says Maarten Tobias, CEO of Dimenco. “This joint entity is not only setting the industry standard, but it combines cutting edge display technology, an established high volume supply chain and a unique dynamic content ecosystem, both for consumers and professionals.”

Tobias will stick around as the blended company’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Leia describes itself as a major provider of glasses-free 3D display hardware and software solutions. Our breakthrough technology, born from pioneering research at HP Labs, leverages advanced optics and AI to transform ordinary displays into naturally immersive experiences. We envision a future where the three-dimensional reality of our physical world is seamlessly mirrored in the digital space, and endeavor to make 3D accessible to everyone, anywhere, on any device. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Dimenco’s core product is glasses-free 3D displays that use a lenticular lens overlay. I’m sure the tech has evolved over the last 10-15 years, and those displays used to be called auto-stereoscopic. Now it is referenced as Simulated Reality, combining “optical lens structure, image composition, and eye tracking.”

Simulated Reality (SR) creates an excellent 3D view with depth, scale, and ‘motion parallax’. SR presents a unique, parallel image for each eye in the same way your eyes perceive images in the real world. This results in a fully natural and comfortable 3D experience.

Located in metro Eindhoven, Dimenco was a spin-out of Philips.