Cylindrical Shenzhen Telecom Building Half-Wrapped In LED To Create Billboard

August 4, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This in an interesting use of cladding and partially wrapping around a small, cylindrical commercial building in Shenzhen, China.

It is on the Nanshan Telecom building in the Nanshan district of that tech-centric city near Hong Kong.

The main half cylinder visible to the street is more than 1,200 sq. meters of Sansi 16mm pitch LED. I assumed it was a mesh product that minimizes the additional weight load on the structure, but the details on the photo below suggest that main screen is conventional LED.

There is also a low rez LED band below the main display, as well as on the rooftop- visible to taller buildings.

This video shows it in action, though for some odd reason it was posted as a portrait video but is landscape-so tilt your head to watch: