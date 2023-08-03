Upgraded Munich Commuter Rail Lines To Get Some 15,000 Screens

August 3, 2023 by Dave Haynes

German language content partner invidis is reporting today how the commuter trains in its home city of Munich will be upgraded in roughly five years with scores of stretched LCD displays and two-by-two video walls. The new S-Bahn trains, made by Siemens, are scheduled to go into service with passengers from the end of 2028.

Reports invidis:

For the first time in Germany, fully integrated S-Bahn vehicles with a length of more than 200 meters (the same length as an ICE). They offer space for 1,841 passengers. The trains consume particularly little energy, require little maintenance and receive software updates online via the cloud.

The passenger information is completely new: There are 166 stretched displays per train inside and outside above the doors, on the ceiling and in the transitions between the cars. They provide information about the course of the journey, the stations and the occupancy of the respective train. Before exiting, the displays show where there are stairs or elevators on the next platform. On the outside of the train, LED strips light up in the respective color of the line. Similar to the previous contract, Ströer will also be responsible for the DooH marketing of the displays in the new Munich S-Bahn trains.

The two 2×2 digital signage video walls at the two ends of the train are particularly striking. So far, nothing has been announced about the content usage concept. Passengers with hearing aids can connect to the information system via Bluetooth and thus better understand the announcements on the train.

Background: passenger information

If you have flown in or out of Munich, those are S-Bahn trains that take people to and from the airport into central Munich. Those “bar-type” stretched displays are just about perfect for passenger rail cars, slim enough to fit the space over windows or suspend from car ceilings without forcing riders to duck. It’s technology that’s been around for at least a decade (probably longer) but they’ve become much more feasible and reliable since manufacturers started producing them in these “native” shapes – versus the earlier versions that were 16:9 displays that were cut in half horizontally and then remanufactured.

 

