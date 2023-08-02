Austrian Plastics Giant Puts Big LED Video Wall In Its Local Football Club Hospitality Suite

August 2, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This is the corporate suite at a football stadium for a big Austrian firm called Greiner, which is one of the biggest manufacturers of plastic and foam on the planet.

The company’s head office is near Linz, a small city about halfway between Vienna and Munich. Its home football club is Lask, which has a new 20,000-ish seat stadium and nice new digs for deeper-pocketed supporters.

The company’s hospitality suite overlooking the pitch looks like a small but cushy frequent flyer lounge, and exists – if it is like most hospitality suites – to entertain existing and new customers.

What’s interesting with this is a big 5mm Absen LED video wall set behind a sheet or sheets of what is described as plastic granulate. The pelletized (and probably recycled) plastic pellets create what amounts to a diffusion layer for the LED behind it, and the wall is integrated with ambient, decorative lighting. The net effect is a 3.5 by 1.5 meters wall that is not there to show the match or detailed messaging. It’s more about branding the company.

The CMS used for the wall is Easescreen, which is also an Austrian company.