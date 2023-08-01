Visual Experts From Disney, Moment Factory And Meow Wolf Set For Keynotes At DSE

August 1, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Digital Signage Experience (DSE) has settled on its keynote speakers and schedule for the conference side of its event, set for early December in Las Vegas.

The trade show and conference – co-located and co-located with Questex sister show Live Design International (LDI), takes place December 2-5 at the LVCC. The show has announced three keynote speakers:

On Saturday, December 2, David ‘dstew’ Stewart, Producer, Inclusive Strategy for Disney Live Entertainment, will present “Fostering the Future: Challenges of the Next Decade.” In addition to his role at Disney, Stewart is also the Principal Owner of consulting firm Production on Deck and currently serves as the Chair for the People of Color Network at USITT. Stewart will discuss the obligation to help young people from all walks of life get into the industry today, the challenges they are facing, the kinds of jobs available, and jobs of the future. This keynote is open to all DSE and LDI attendees.

On Sunday, December 3, Cheryl Catterall, Creative Director for Moment Factory will present “Shifting Realities of Place: Digital Enhancement Pushing the Boundaries.” Catterall has combined her passion for the performing arts and the knowledge of the architectural profession to specialize in the creation of interactive experiences and environments for a variety of permanent and temporary installations, in both institutional and corporate settings. Catterall’s talk will challenge the role of digital technologies in public spaces and propose a narrative shift to use multimedia technologies for enhancing collective experiences, engaging local culture, and generating additional revenue streams. This keynote is available exclusively to DSE Full Conference and LDI VIP Pass holders.

On Monday, December 4, Brian Loo, Vice President, Operations Development & Exhibition Engineering for Meow Wolf will present “Step into the Extraordinary: Unconventional Innovation in Immersive Environments.” Loo has over 14 years of experience driving on the importance of guest centric design and storytelling through leadership roles for ShangriLa Hotels and Resorts along with Walt Disney Imagineering. Loo’s keynote will embark on a captivating and inspiring journey, exploring immersive environments, unconventional thinking, and innovative brilliance to revolutionize themed entertainment experiences and celebrate breaking free from the norm. This keynote is open to all DSE and LDI attendees.

Early registration for DSE is now open.