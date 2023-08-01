Color Blocks Frenetically Appear In This Public Generative Art Piece In Seoul

August 1, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Here’s a very different take from the shape-shifting, oozing generative art for video walls that Turkish-American artist Refik Anadol pioneered and influenced in countless other LED video wall projects.

Called Host and Ghost, the piece is running on the Donuimun Museum Village Media Facade in Seoul this summer – the latest in a rotation of public digital art pieces running on the LED screen.

The artist is Hyojung Seo, a professor at sadi (Samsung Art and Design Institute).