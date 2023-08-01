AVIXA Adds Digital Transformation Hall, Conference And Networking To InfoComm 2024

August 1, 2023 by Dave Haynes

AVIXA, the trade association that puts on InfoComm and co-owns ISE, has done a partnership that will see an exhibit hall, dedicated conference, and networking opportunities focused on digital transformation added to the June 12-14, 2024 edition of InfoComm in Las Vegas.

Called Transform!, the event will be a co-located partnership with Object Management Group, which has the handy and relevant (in this case) acronym of OMG.

OMG’s consortium partners include the Augmented Reality Enterprise Alliance (AREA), BPM+ Health, Consortium for Information and Software Quality (CISQ), Digital Twin Consortium (DTC), Industry IoT Consortium (IIC), OMG Standards Development Organization (SDO), and Responsible Computing (RC).

“Enterprises of all descriptions are adopting digital solutions at an increasingly rapid pace,” says David Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA. “As professional AV and collaboration tools become part of a larger ecosystem of enterprise technologies, it’s critical that our industry embraces the rush toward digital transformation and the challenges and opportunities it represents. We’re thrilled to be partnering with OMG to bring this new and exciting program to InfoComm 2024.”

“Whether they represent commercial, industrial, or governmental organizations, OMG’s core membership includes many of the senior technology and engineering professionals tasked with piloting the digital transformation of modern business,” adds Bill Hoffman, Chairman and CEO of OMG, which will be responsible for producing the conference component of Transform! next June.

“Cloud computing, AI, digital twins, and other solutions are all part of this technology mix – just as they are becoming critical to the AV industry represented by AVIXA. We see a natural synergy between the enterprise need for digital transformation and the skill sets that InfoComm attendees bring to the table, and we can’t wait to bring our two communities together for the first time in Las Vegas next June.”