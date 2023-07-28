Adtech Startup Beeyond Media Closes $10M Seed Round To Drive US, LATAM Growth

July 28, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Miami adtech startup Beeyond Media has put together a $10M seed round investment led by a board member to help grow its business in the U.S. and Latin America

The demand-side platform (DSP) company announced the close of a funding round led by Ricardo Uribe of RAU Capital, and a Beeyond Media board member. This latest round of funding brings total dollars raised to $12.5M.

Beeyond Media says its special sauce is how it merges programmatic technology “with a layer of curated services to maximize the results and return on ad spend of large campaigns for brands. The technology company excels in delivering high-quality out of home (OOH) advertising across a wide range of digital screens for maximum advertising impact.”

Beeyond says sales increased 12X last year, and projects a 10X increase for 2023, multiples that would likely owe to the early stage of a company.

“As the DOOH industry grows and we continue to expand our business, the ongoing support from our investors is increasingly valuable,” says Alejandro Donzis, CEO and co-founder of Beeyond Media. “The opportunity in digital advertising is massive and Beeyond is demonstrating to the industry that there is a superior way to manage DOOH campaigns, and our growing partnerships and client base serve as proof of our success. Together, we are advancing towards a future where we redefine excellence in the industry.”

“Beeyond Media has exceeded expectations over the last year,” says Uribe. “We believe the company is strategically positioned to stand out as a provider of a highly valuable global solution in an industry growing at double-digit rates year over year.”

Beeyond Media has an inventory of over 600,000 devices and screens including billboards, street furniture, airport media and more spanning across 17 countries. The company is on a mission to become the premier global DOOH company in a growing market. Most recently, the company announced a strategic partnership with Place Exchange, a supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic OOH, extending Beeyond Media’s extensive DOOH inventory.

Earlier this year, the business launched its audience segmentation tool, Beeyond TrueReach, which sources data and information from leading providers, arming clients with the insights to execute highly effective and targeted DOOH campaigns.