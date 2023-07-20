First Latin American Pro AV Summit Set For 2024 In … Double-Checking Notes … Europe

July 20, 2023 by Dave Haynes

This somehow seems both weird and logical – what will be the inaugural Latin American Audiovisual Summit is being organized for 2024, to be held in … Europe.

The event will be integrated into the various conferences and summits that are all hived under the Integrated Systems Europe banner and roof. ISE now runs its huge annual pro AV show in Barcelona, Spain, so the Spanish language aspect makes some sense, and more so the simple fact that ISE pulls people from all over the world – not just Europe and the Middle East.

Content partner invidis reports:

January 30 to February 1, 2024, industry professionals and government officials from Latin American countries will travel to Barcelona for the premiere summit.

The Latin American AV Summit aims to make Barcelona the audiovisual capital of the Spanish-speaking world during the days of the fair. According to Mike Blackman, the ISE received the full support of the Spanish government, the municipality of Barcelona and the EU to achieve this goal. Latin American ProAV providers are generally playing an increasingly important role for the ISE: in 2023 every tenth exhibitor came from Latin America. The AV Summit aims to make ISE even more of a space for global business and relationships.

Another goal of the AV Summit is to make Barcelona a bridge between Europe and Latin America again, as (ISE managing director) Mike Blackman explains in an official statement. In addition, with the organization of the Latin America Summit, the ISE wants to give a sign of its commitment to Barcelona as a trade fair location.