Arcade Gaming Classic Space Invaders Sees Revival On Big DOOH Screens Across Europe

July 19, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Big LED billboards across nine European cities are being used to celebrate 45 years since the original release if the iconic arcade game SPACE INVADERS, using a mash-up of technologies to drive an experience that starts on the big screens and extends to the smartphone screens of eager gamers.

The SPACE INVADERS: World Defense campaign went up yesterday on screens in several major metro areas: Amsterdam (Leidseplein), Copenhagen (Field’s shopping mall), Glasgow (St Enoch), Helsinki (Redi shopping centre), London (Canary Wharf and Westfield London), Leeds (Trinity Mall), Newcastle (Eldon Square) Oslo (Bus Terminal) and Stockholm (Sergel Hub).

The campaign is being driven by the UK media firm Ocean Outdoor and uses Google’s ARCore and Geospatial API.

From PR:

Created by Ocean Studio, the artwork features 3D Space Invaders using Ocean’s DeepScreen® technique that travel through portals to float in front of the screens.

Using the ARCore Geospatial API and the Streetscape Geometry API, TAITO’s game is an interactive experience combining AR and 3D gameplay that adapts to players’ locations, nearby landmarks, time and weather.

To defend their cities, players simply download the mobile game for Android or iOS using a QR code on Ocean screens. As the Earth’s top pilots they must then use their spaceship’s advanced technology to travel between dimensions and defend the planet from the Invaders.

Google Labs, global head of creative innovation, Matthieu Lorrain said: “With SPACE INVADERS: World Defense, we’re evolving a 45-year-old legend for a new era. This game transforms your world into a fun-filled playground, fusing beloved nostalgia with groundbreaking technology, powered by Google’s Geospatial API. Get ready for an epic experience, right in your neighbourhood!”

Ocean Labs managing director Catherine Morgan said: “TAITO’s modern revival of its 70s arcade classic delivers a unique immersive experience, connecting multi-generations of players in New York, across Europe and Japan. Our streets and skylines are its new dimension, making Ocean’s DOOH screens the ideal portals to connect the physical and digital worlds.”