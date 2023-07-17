Integrator Giant Diversified Tweaks Its Brand: Positions Itself As Disruptor

July 17, 2023 by Dave Haynes

So we bring you news that NJ-based Diversified, one of the largest pro AV systems integrators has refreshed its brand – same name, but a tweaked logo and new tag line.

At Diversified, we’ve always prided ourselves on pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the tech industry. Today we are pleased to unveil our refreshed brand, which embodies our spirit of innovation and disruption. You can experience the new brand in this short video.

The brand refresh includes a new visual identity (logo) as well as new messaging that better reflects our values, mission and unique identity as a leading technology solutions provider .

The “Circle D” in the logo pays tribute to where we came from while also representing where we are headed. Diversified is an industry disruptor, breaking the cycle—or circle in this case—of what the market has come to expect from a technology solutions provider. The gradient signifies a fluid transition towards a digital future.

Our new tag line, “Create the Unforgettable” conveys a powerful message about Diversified’s commitment to exceptionalism, client satisfaction, innovation and long-term success.

There has been much talk about AV and IT converging, and that’s reflected in a management team that looks a a lot different at Diversified since Eric Hutto took over as CEO in March 2022. The leadership team from two years ago has been entirely swapped out as Hutto drives the services business.

I’m not close enough to the company to say this is good, or bad, or more likely just what happens when a new CEO comes in and surrounds his or herself with people who better align with a mindset and working style.

Today’s leadership team:

July 2021 leadership team: