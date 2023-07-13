Screenverse Boost Audience Measurement Via New Place Exchange Partnership

July 13, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The DOOH ad sales and management firm Screenverse has launched a partnership that incorporates Place Exchange’s PerView audience measurement solution across the screen networks it manages.

With PerView, says PR, “Screenverse receives comprehensive impression, reach, and frequency measurement across their different DOOH networks, which can be broken out by different geographies, consumer segments, and timeframes. By leveraging PerView, Screenverse is able to provide its clients with actionable data to optimize their DOOH campaigns and achieve superior results.”

The solution is in line with the OAAA’s OOH Impression Measurement Guidelines.

“We built Screenverse from the earliest days of the COVID pandemic. Through that experience, we learned the necessity of dynamic measurement data that reflects the realities on the ground. As we think about the future, progress in these data-sets will be the rocket-fuel we need to explore the far reaches of our potential,” says Adam Malone, President and Co-founder at Screenverse.

Screenverse suggests the PerView solution has transformed the DOOH industry “by offering buyers and sellers the ability to measure every type of OOH media asset using dynamic, deterministic data to deliver up-to-date measurement insights specific to each location.”

“Screenverse is so committed to the importance of measurement, that its Master Service Agreements (MSAs) require all partners to undergo third-party measurement within the first six months of the agreement. Place Exchange’s PerView solution has earned Screenverse’s endorsement as a trusted and reliable tool for measurement in this process.”

“We are thrilled to adopt PerView as a standard for our DOOH networks, our platform partners, our agency partners, and our brand partners,” adds David Weinfeld, CEO and Co-founder at Screenverse. “The challenge of obtaining accurate and timely measurement data in the OOH industry is now addressed by PerView. PerView stands out as a measurement solution we believe in, enabling us to deliver reliable and comprehensive insights to all of our end clients.”

Screenverse suggests that as the digital marketing industry faces the prospect of tools like third-party cookies being phased out, reliable measurement will be critical in “delivering value to advertisers and navigating the evolving advertising landscape.”

“We built the PerView product to address the marketplace’s need for dynamic, up-to-date measurements of reach, frequency, and impressions across the wide range of formats and venue types that comprise Out of Home,” adds Ari Buchalter, CEO of Place Exchange.