Virtual Selfie Display For Football Giant PSG Drives Fan Engagement, Social Sharing

July 10, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The German interactive software firm Sensape has been marketing an AR-driven virtual selfies application for a while now, including this one with Bayern Munich, but has pushed out PR that provides some interesting insights on what happens around in-store interactive screens.

It draws traffic, boosts social sharing and causes a big bump in e-mail subscriptions for the sports teams that are the primary users.

Sensape ran a demo stand at the two-day Foot-Unis 2023 convention, an event targeted at the owners and operators of professional football (soccer) clubs.

From Sensape:

One of Sensape’s notable clients, Paris Saint Germain, has adopted their AI-technology in their fan store at Champs-Élysées and in-stadium, presenting a unique experience for their fans. These interactive experiences not only enhance fan engagement, but also play a pivotal role in increasing merchandise sales and expanding social media reach through user-generated content.

Sensape’s participation in Foot-Unis 2023 was marked by the demonstration of its flagship product, Sensape Allstars and a new performance-oriented pricing model. This AI-driven marketing tool is designed to enhance fan engagement and boost merchandise sales by providing a truly immersive and interactive experience.

By allowing fans to interact with their favorite teams in novel ways, Sensape Allstars fosters emotional connections, boosts fan loyalty, and drives sales. Allstars has successfully drawn 11% of all shoppers in a fan store, turning it into a traffic magnet. It harnesses the power of social media to boost fan engagement and drive merchandise sales, with 28% of its users sharing their content on various platforms. 74% of its users subscribing to the club’s newsletter to relive their special fan moments. Sensape Allstars uses AI-Technology to analyze fan behavior and preferences at the point of sale (POS) and within the AR application. This analysis allows to create personalized interactions and delivers valuable insights that drive marketing strategies.

The image provided by Sensape isn’t terribly effective in showing what all goes on, but this video walks viewers through the experience. It is very much like what was done by the Dallas Cowboys, enabling fans to take virtual selfies with star players.