Miracle Mile Mall In Vegas Starts Lighting New Exterior LED Displays

July 10, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The Miracle Mile Shops mall that’s part of the Planet Hollywood resort in Las Vegas is nearing the end of a much, much needed facelift – and a big visual feature is new LED displays on the outside, facing the Strip.

This is a view of the south entrance, which has added a big SNA Displays board in whatever geometric shape that is. It is about 8,500 sq. feet of 10mm LED.

The mall – which opened in 2000 as Desert Passage – hasn’t been upgraded since 2007. I walked through it last fall when I was in Vegas for DSE, and it was pretty grim and uninviting.

The reno includes more than 21,000 square feet of LED display, as well as upgraded lighting, interactive displays and projectors for what I assume is projection mapping shows in the circular mall, which has minimal natural lighting.

This guy – a project manager with SNA – has a series of posts with pix on his LinkedIn account.

There’s a bigger display now going up on the north end along the strip, over the street-side Cabo Wabo bar and eatery – if like me you’ve been to Vegas countless times and know where that is.