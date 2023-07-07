Global Digital Signage Displays Business Expected To Surpass $18.6 Billion In 2023: Omdia

July 7, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The research firm Omdia has pushed out some information nuggets from a paywalled report about key themes observed last month at InfoComm in Orlando, and suggesting the digital signage display market will be an $18 billion-plus business in 2023.

This year’s display products showcased a wide range of use cases for LCD, OLED, and direct-view LED (dvLED) technology. During the pandemic, many vendors were solely focused on corporate and education sectors, with no shortage of offerings featuring Zoom and Microsoft Teams certified products.

However, many vendors presented displays targeted for other vertical market solutions as well, especially for segments most impacted during the pandemic. A wide range of products shown for retail, hospitality, public spaces, corporate lobbies, and other sectors were apparent, as there continues to be an emphasis on using products for creative instances and experiential displays. A resurgence in retail solutions – especially for QSR, in-store windows, restaurants, and kiosks – were evident this year as customers return to in-store shopping and foot traffic resumes to pre-pandemic levels.

Omdia predicts that public spaces, control rooms, and corporate signage will show the strongest year on year (YoY) revenue growth in 2023 based on the latest forecast from our ProAV Vertical Market Viewpoint Service.

Omdia forecasts overall revenue from digital signage displays (LCD, OLED, and dvLED) to surpass $18.6 billion in 2023. While classroom and conference room displays continue to comprise significant revenue share in 2023, Omdia does expect some slowdown in these sectors this year after an exceptionally strong year for interactive and videoconferencing displays in 2022 among education and corporate markets.