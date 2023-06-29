Flagship NYC Tiffany Store – The One With Those Vast LED Faux Windows – Had Big Fire This Morning

June 29, 2023 by Dave Haynes

One of the most ambitious LED video walls in the U.S. may be off for a while after a fire this morning in the basement of the Tiffany & Co.’s newly-renovated flagship store in Midtown Manhattan. Or maybe not …

The landmark Fifth Avenue store was just re-opened in April after a lengthy and expensive (est. $500M) renovation, with a signature feature a set of huge faux windows that use LED video wall tech to create virtual views to the outside, in what is otherwise an enclosed space.

It was an electrical fire in the basement, and despite reports and video of black smoke billowing out of the store’s main level – where the video walls are located – there are reports that following an inspection set for later today, the store is slated to again open for business.