TelemetryTV Debuts Third-Party “DevOps” Toolset For Its CMS Platform

June 27, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Vancouver-based CMS software firm TelemetryTV has pushed out a very nerdy announcement about making its platform and toolset “DevOps”-driven, making it more open and easy to work with for third-party and end-user software development teams.

The company says it now seamlessly integrates with developer platforms like GitHub Actions, which enables users to automate their build, test, and deployment pipelines, and aids in the rapid deployment of custom apps. Together with the platform’s powerful device management tools and SOC 2-certified security, says the copmpany, TelemetryTV ensures efficiency, reliability, and peace of mind.

GitHub Actions is described as a continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform. “With TelemetryTV’s seamless integration with Git, businesses can streamline their CI/CD pipelines to deploy custom web applications tailored to their specific needs effortlessly,” says Gersham Meharg, CTO of TelemetryTV.

From PR:

This new capability enhances team collaboration in development by optimizing communication, project management, and version control processes, enabling businesses to deliver compelling digital signage experiences more quickly and effectively.

Furthermore, comprehensive device management tools, ready-to-deploy hosting infrastructure, local application development support, and performance optimization add even more value.

Industries that are mostly likely to benefit from this capability are DOOH Ad Networks, Quick Serve Restaurants, and Retail chains that use custom digital signage and kiosk applications to engage their consumer audience.

“Our goal is to make it easier for organizations to create captivating signage and touch-screen applications so they stand out and make a lasting impression on customers,” adds Chris Hilliard, VP of Growth at TelemetryTV.

I’m going to just flat admit that I don’t fully understand what TelemetryTV is going on about here, but the target audience – software developers – would get it.

I THINK this is a reflection of very modern CMS companies that are going down the path of headless management platforms, allowing third-party developers to write custom functionality apps that sit on top of a core platform that has a grip on complicated, very specialized things like high-level security and device management.