Video: Have A Last, 360-Degree Look At The Creative From The InfoComm Digital Signage Mixer

June 26, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Here’s one last video – in 360 – showing all the content played a couple of weeks ago at the Sixteen:Nine digital signage mixer in Orlando, using that 155-foot long cruved LED volume.

This one has all three creative sequences as well as the sponsor recognition sequence. The difference here is that it was shot with a 360-degree camera, so that people can click and drag the cursor to see anywhere. This allows viewers to see the full content experience across the entire LED wall in the Vu Orlando studio space.

It was shot about an hour before the mixer, organized by AVIXA, started.

Thanks to Render Impact for putting this together and posting!