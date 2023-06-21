DIVE Billboards, Nextdoor Partner On Hyper-Local Content Tie-Ins For DOOH Networks
June 21, 2023 by Dave Haynes
A pair of user-generated content companies have formed a partnership to get hyper-local, neighbourhood-level content on targeted digital OOH screens in the U.S. and Canada.
Toronto-based DIVE Billboards has announced a tie-up with San Francisco-based Nextdoor that results in what’s called Nextdoor Outdoor.
DIVE is a service that curates and translates dynamic, data-driven creative and social user-generated social media “moments” to billboards around the world, so things like a selected, optimal Tik Tok post gets used as part of a billboard campaign.
Nextdoor, meanwhile, is a mobile and online platform that connects and cultivates kindness across more than 300,000 neighborhoods in 11 countries. The company says in the U.S., 1 in 3 households uses the network
With a reputation for delivering hyperlocal and relevant content to its audiences, Nextdoor will now bring the same content to the streets across neighborhoods and high-traffic venues through its partnership with DIVE. Advertisers will be able to leverage DIVE’s global DOOH vendor inventory. This will allow trending moments and stories of kindness from Nextdoor and brand partners to appear out of home.
The partnership launched earlier this year with a series of activations at Toronto FC home matches, which included stories from Nextdoor’s “Neighbor of the Match” content series celebrating neighbors doing good works in their community. The content was amplified on digital billboards in Nextdoor’s activation footprint making each neighbor a local star, while bringing the campaign to life for thousands of stadium fans.
“Nextdoor Outdoor will provide and support awareness for the platform’s advertisers, allowing them to bring their Nextdoor campaigns to life on digital billboards globally, focusing on that local mentality and really bridging the gap between social, digital and OOH, which is what DIVE is passionate about,” says Deborah Hall, CEO and co-founder at DIVE.
“As Nextdoor continues to foster local connections and empower neighborhoods, we are excited about our strategic partnership with DIVE. By combining Nextdoor’s hyperlocal reach with DIVE’s innovative digital outdoor advertising platform, we are enabling advertisers to connect with their communities like never before and market in a way only Nextdoor can,” adds Heidi Andersen, Chief Revenue Officer at Nextdoor. “With this new technology, we can bridge the gap between offline to online, connecting in-real-life local moments with engaging online content. Together, we are illuminating the power of collaboration and redefining the way local advertising engages and influences neighborhoods.”
