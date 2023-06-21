DIVE Billboards, Nextdoor Partner On Hyper-Local Content Tie-Ins For DOOH Networks

June 21, 2023 by Dave Haynes

A pair of user-generated content companies have formed a partnership to get hyper-local, neighbourhood-level content on targeted digital OOH screens in the U.S. and Canada.

Toronto-based DIVE Billboards has announced a tie-up with San Francisco-based Nextdoor that results in what’s called Nextdoor Outdoor.

DIVE is a service that curates and translates dynamic, data-driven creative and social user-generated social media “moments” to billboards around the world, so things like a selected, optimal Tik Tok post gets used as part of a billboard campaign.

Nextdoor, meanwhile, is a mobile and online platform that connects and cultivates kindness across more than 300,000 neighborhoods in 11 countries. The company says in the U.S., 1 in 3 households uses the network

With a reputation for delivering hyperlocal and relevant content to its audiences, Nextdoor will now bring the same content to the streets across neighborhoods and high-traffic venues through its partnership with DIVE. Advertisers will be able to leverage DIVE’s global DOOH vendor inventory. This will allow trending moments and stories of kindness from Nextdoor and brand partners to appear out of home.