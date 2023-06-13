Spectrio Opens New, Remote Work-Optimized Offices, Design Center And Showrooms in Tampa

June 13, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The digital signage and customer engagement firm Spectrio has officially launched its new Tampa-based customer design center, showroom and head office headquarters – a facility that makes a direct nod to how workplaces are changing.

Spectrio, which owns and publishes Sixteen:Nine, says the building in the Pinecrest West Park neighborhood of Tampa has product showrooms and design space, but is also set up to host a largely remote, dispersed workforce – with 19 hoteling cubicles, multiple collaborative spaces, and a private office for guests.

There are approximately 15 employees who work at the facility full-time, as the office also includes a warehouse for logistics operations, as well as a hardware provisioning space. More than 80 Spectrio employees work in the Tampa area, and more than 400 work around the U.S.

The company notes its ties to Tampa go back more than two decades, having been founded there in 2002. The new office complex, says Spectrio, will enable continued expansion and to take on more staff from the local area.

As well as a new office complex, Spectrio has also launched offerings that are designed to help businesses increase customer engagement, drive sales, and improve customer satisfaction.

Spectrio’s new marketing offerings include: